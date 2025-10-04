China provides Russia with satellite data for missile strikes on Ukraine – foreign intelligence

Russia could have used data obtained from China to strike at foreign investors' facilities, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

China provides Russia with satellite intelligence data for launching missile strikes against Ukraine, including foreign investors' facilities. About said Ukrinform, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

"There is evidence of a high level of cooperation between Russia and China in conducting satellite reconnaissance of the territory of Ukraine in order to identify and further explore strategic targets for destruction. At the same time, as we have seen in recent months, these objects may belong to foreign investors," the intelligence service said.

The intelligence service did not disclose any details about the objects on the territory of Ukraine that were hit by Chinese satellite intelligence data.

LIGA.net has reached out to the Foreign Intelligence Service for comment. The news will be updated as soon as a response is received.