China provides Russia with satellite data for missile strikes on Ukraine – foreign intelligence
China provides Russia with satellite intelligence data for launching missile strikes against Ukraine, including foreign investors' facilities. About said Ukrinform, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
"There is evidence of a high level of cooperation between Russia and China in conducting satellite reconnaissance of the territory of Ukraine in order to identify and further explore strategic targets for destruction. At the same time, as we have seen in recent months, these objects may belong to foreign investors," the intelligence service said.
The intelligence service did not disclose any details about the objects on the territory of Ukraine that were hit by Chinese satellite intelligence data.
LIGA.net has reached out to the Foreign Intelligence Service for comment. The news will be updated as soon as a response is received.
- on September 25, 2024, it was reported that russian company china has developed a new attack drone for use in the war against Ukraine.
- on August 16, 2025, the DIU confirmed that China promotes production harpy-A1 attack drones in Russia.
- on September 25, Reuters wrote that experts from China participated in the tests military drones in Russia.
