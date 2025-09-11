China reacts to Russian drones flying into Poland

Beijing "took note" of reports of the incident

Lin Jian (Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry)

The People's Republic of China has called for a diplomatic settlement of the "disputes" after Russian drones flew into Poland on September 10. This statement voiced Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

He noted that Beijing had "noted" reports of the incident.

"China hopes relevant parties will properly settle disputes through dialogue and consultation," the Chinese official said.