China reacts to Russian drones flying into Poland
The People's Republic of China has called for a diplomatic settlement of the "disputes" after Russian drones flew into Poland on September 10. This statement voiced Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.
He noted that Beijing had "noted" reports of the incident.
Read also
"China hopes relevant parties will properly settle disputes through dialogue and consultation," the Chinese official said.
- Reuters, citing its own sources, wrote that on September 9, US president Trump called on the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% against China and India in order to increase pressure on Russia and Putin.
Comments (0)