China's Foreign Ministry says Moscow and Beijing's cooperation "is not directed against third parties"

EU calls on China to use its influence to stop Russia's war against Ukraine

Guo Jiakun (Photo: Jessica Lee/EPA)

Interaction between China and Russia is not directed against other states and should not be influenced by third parties. The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a briefing, reports Ukrinform.

"I want to emphasize that the interaction between China and Russia is not directed against third parties and should not be influenced by them," Guo said.

This is how he commented on the European Union's calls for China to limit trade and industrial cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The diplomat also recommended following Beijing's official statements on "new developments" in this regard.

According to the newspaper la Repubblica, the European Union, following the 25th EU-China summit in Beijing, called on China to influence Russia in the context of the settlement of the war.

"This aggressive war poses not only an existential threat to Ukraine, but also to global security. The EU reiterated that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a special responsibility to uphold the international order based on the rules of the UN Charter and international law," the statement reads.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a vivid example of such a violation, the press service said.

"The EU reiterated its call on China not to provide any material support to Russia's military-industrial base. The EU called on China to use its influence to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter," the EU said after the summit.