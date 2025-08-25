Guo Jiakun said that China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" is consistent and clear

A soldier (Illustrative photo: Andres Martinez Casares/EPA)

The information by Die Welt that Beijing is considering sending a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine is not true. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the statement at a briefing, according to the media Global Times.

The spokesperson was asked to comment on or confirm a report by the German newspaper Die Welt that diplomatic representatives of some European Union countries claimed that China had allegedly expressed its readiness to participate in a possible "international peacekeeping force" in Ukraine.

On Monday, August 25, Guo said that the reports are not true and that China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" is consistent and clear.

On August 23, Welt, citing unnamed European diplomats, wrote that China had expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine.

According to them, the government in Beijing will be ready to do so only "if a peacekeeping force is deployed under a United Nations mandate.".

Zelensky does not see China among the guarantors of security for Ukraine. According to him, a country that did not help stop the war and even supported the aggressor cannot assume such obligations.

The Foreign Ministry of the country said that Beijing "has always taken an objective and fair position and has always been honest and impartial".