Church set on fire in Zakarpattia and insulting inscription about Hungarians left, Orbán reacts

Hungarian prime minister reiterates allegations of systematic harassment of Hungarians in the region

Viktor Orban (Illustrative photo: EPA)

On Wednesday, July 16, in Zakarpattia, an unknown person set fire to a church and left an offensive inscription about Hungarians, reported in the National Police. Earlier about the incident said pro-Russian Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.

According to the investigation, the incident took place in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi, Uzhhorod district – the police received a report about it around 22:00.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found out that an unknown person had entered the church, set fire to the front door, and left a "provocative inscription aimed at inciting national and religious hatred" on the facade of the building with black paint.

The National Police opened a case under articles on violation of the equality of citizens based on their nationality and religious beliefs, as well as intentional damage to property committed by arson.

The maximum penalty for such a qualification is 10 years in prison.

The National Police, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, are taking operational measures to identify those involved in the crime, the statement concluded.

Earlier, on the morning of July 17, Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán announced the incident and published a photo allegedly from the scene. Traditionally, the politician spoke about the alleged systematic harassment of Hungarians in Zakarpattia.

Photo: Facebook of Viktor Orban