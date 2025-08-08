A change in Pentagon policy could result in billions of dollars intended for Ukraine being used to replenish U.S. stockpiles

The US Department of Defense is being given the opportunity to redirect certain weapons and equipment intended for Ukraine back to US arsenals. This was reported by the TV channel CNN, citing four unnamed interlocutors who read a memo from the head of the Pentagon's political department.

This is a dramatic change that could result in billions of dollars previously earmarked for Ukraine being used to replenish U.S. stockpiles, according to the article.

This memorandum adds more uncertainty to the picture of the status of U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine ahead of a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week.

Even though Trump has approved a plan to sell U.S. weapons to Ukraine through NATO, the Pentagon remains deeply concerned about arming Kyiv in a war with Russia with U.S. stockpiles. This is especially true for high-demand items such as interceptor missiles, air defense systems, and artillery ammunition.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hagel suspended a large arms shipment to Ukraine. He acted in accordance with a Pentagon memorandum written by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Albright Colby, a well-known skeptic of arming Ukraine.

Shortly after the pause became public, Trump reversed Hagesse's decision and promised to continue supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons. Later, the US president also announced an agreement with NATO to supply Ukraine with potentially billions of dollars worth of additional US-made weapons, paid for by European allies.

However, the Colby memorandum remains in effect and contains a previously unknown provision that allows the Pentagon to redirect weapons back to U.S. arsenals. These are weapons made specifically for Ukraine under a congressionally funded program known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

While sources say there have been no cases of weapons diversion so far, the measure could deprive Ukraine of billions of dollars worth of U.S. materials expected to be delivered in the coming months and years.

It also undermines the purpose of USAI, a program that has existed for almost 10 years and was created by Congress with the specific goal of providing the Pentagon with funds to purchase weapons for Ukraine directly from U.S. defense companies.