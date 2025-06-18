CNN: US to deploy third aircraft carrier closer to Israel

Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (Photo: uk.wikipedia.org)

A carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is set to move to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel next week, a U.S. official and two other people familiar with the matter told CNN .

The deployment of this aircraft carrier group is likely to take place in the eastern Mediterranean near Israel due to the escalating conflict with Iran.

At the same time, another American aircraft carrier is heading to the Middle East – it will either replace the USS Carl Vinson or join it, the sources said.

According to CNN, ships of this class carry dozens of fighters for strike operations, can intercept missiles and drones, and are accompanied by warships to protect against threats from the air, sea surface, and underwater.

On June 17, The New York Times reported that Iran had prepared missiles and other military equipment to strike American bases in the region if US forces joined the fighting.

Two Iranian officials have confirmed that the country will attack American bases in the Middle East, starting with those in Iraq, if the United States joins the conflict.