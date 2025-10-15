Colonel Cherevashchenko may head the unmanned systems troops – source

The military command speaks favorably of Cherevashchenko. He is one of the likely candidates for the post of head of a new kind of troops

Air defense (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Colonel Yuriy Cherevashchenko may head the unmanned air defense system troops to be created in the Air Force. This was reported to LIGA.net by an interlocutor in the General Staff in the framework of the preparation of the material "Drones, Space, Air Defense. Why Syrskyi is changing the structure of the Armed Forces".

Cherevashchenko is one of the candidates currently being considered for this position. He is currently the commander of a separate air defense group in the Kyiv region.

According to the source, he is called creative in the command. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during meetings with journalists, which were attended by correspondents of LIGA.net , also noted the effectiveness of his work.

Three unnamed interlocutors familiar with the interceptor drone project also speak favorably of Cherevashchenko. However, they do not undertake to make predictions about his effectiveness as head of the new kind of troops. According to them, it is better to wait until he is appointed and evaluate the results of his work.