Colonel Layton on the Ministry of War: Trump and Hagseth want to show off their macho military
President of the United States Donald Trump and the Minister of Defense Pete Hegseth want to show themselves as macho militarists by renaming the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War. This opinion was expressed by for text LIGA.net colonel Cedric Layton, retired U.S. Air Force.
According to him, this rebranding is a desire to emphasize America's military strength, but critics call it political theater.
Layton adds that such a change would be expensive and likely to be rejected by Congress.
Robert Hamilton, a retired US Army colonel and professor at the War College, added that Trump and his entourage consider the word "war" to be more "masculine" than "defense."
"This is being done solely to appease Trumpists and has nothing to do with effective warfare or national security," Hamilton added.
- At the end of August, Trump said that he did not want to limit himself to defense, but "He wants an offensive as well".
- on September 5, US President signed a decree renaming the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War.
- on September 6, Politico wrote that Pentagon officials expressed dissatisfaction trump's decision to rename the agency.
Comments (0)