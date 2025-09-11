Colonel Layton on the Ministry of War: Trump and Hagseth want to show off their macho military

This rebranding is a desire to emphasize America's military strength, said a retired US Army colonel

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump and the Minister of Defense Pete Hegseth want to show themselves as macho militarists by renaming the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War. This opinion was expressed by for text LIGA.net colonel Cedric Layton, retired U.S. Air Force.

According to him, this rebranding is a desire to emphasize America's military strength, but critics call it political theater.

Layton adds that such a change would be expensive and likely to be rejected by Congress.

Robert Hamilton, a retired US Army colonel and professor at the War College, added that Trump and his entourage consider the word "war" to be more "masculine" than "defense."

"This is being done solely to appease Trumpists and has nothing to do with effective warfare or national security," Hamilton added.

Reference The Department of War was founded by George Washington in 1789. It was reorganized and renamed in 1947-1949, when the Navy, Air Force, and other structures were merged into one and placed under the authority of a civilian minister. Trump has repeatedly promised to change the name, saying that the United States has an "incredible history of victories" in both world wars – under the old name.