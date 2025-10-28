Combat use of Ukrainian "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles confirmed
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine has already used domestically produced Flamingo and Ruta missiles against the enemy. He said this during a conversation with journalists, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net .
"Flamingo" was used in combat. "Ruta was used in combat," the president said.
He emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that in 2025 these will not be isolated uses, but "serious" ones.
"We believe we will succeed. We hope so. Because our repeated uses have already shown that there can be an effective result. Because these are strong stories," Zelensky said .
BACKGROUNDRuta is a Ukrainian cruise missile or jet drone developed by the Dutch startup Destinus. The range is up to 300 km and the speed is 500-800 km/h..
Flamingo is a Ukrainian long-range cruise missile. The range is 3000 km, the weight of the warhead is 1000 kg (according to other sources, 1150 kg). Accuracy is 14 meters, according to the manufacturer. The wingspan is about 6 m and the launch weight is about 6000 kg. This makes the Flamingo the first independently produced "heavy" missile system in Ukraine.
- At the end of 2024, Zelenskyy announced successful tests of Ukraine's new Ruta missile.
- In August 2025, President announced that mass production of the Flamingo missile would begin in Ukraine at the end of the year and in early 2026.
- On October 5, The Economist wrote that Ukraine had allegedly already begun using FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles to strike Russia. Zelenskyy neither confirmed nor denied this, but emphasized that Ukraine has recently been using only weapons of its own production to strike Russia – and not just drones.
