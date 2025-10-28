Combat use of Ukrainian "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles confirmed

Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine seeks to scale up strikes with new weapons of its own production

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine has already used domestically produced Flamingo and Ruta missiles against the enemy. He said this during a conversation with journalists, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net .

"Flamingo" was used in combat. "Ruta was used in combat," the president said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that in 2025 these will not be isolated uses, but "serious" ones.

"We believe we will succeed. We hope so. Because our repeated uses have already shown that there can be an effective result. Because these are strong stories," Zelensky said .

Flamingo is a Ukrainian long-range cruise missile. The range is 3000 km, the weight of the warhead is 1000 kg (according to other sources, 1150 kg). Accuracy is 14 meters, according to the manufacturer. The wingspan is about 6 m and the launch weight is about 6000 kg. This makes the Flamingo the first independently produced "heavy" missile system in Ukraine.