'Could anger Trump'. Russians damage US Boeing building in Kyiv – FT

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

A building used by Boeing in Kyiv was badly damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of June 9. It appears to have been a deliberate strike on the US aerospace company, the Financial Times reported, citing six people familiar with the matter and photos seen by the media. It suggested the incident could anger US President Donald Trump.

According to two Boeing interviewees, three Ukrainian officials, and Andy Hunder, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (ACC), the building was among the targets attacked by the Russian Federation during one of the most intense strikes of the entire full-scale war.

The FT confirmed photos from the State Emergency Service, which show the building severely damaged and rescuers extinguishing a fire inside it (LIGA.net did not find the photos in question on the social networks of the State Emergency Service).

Boeing is one of the leading American companies present in Ukraine, whose activities are mainly focused on engineering and technical support. The company cooperates with the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov, known for the production of heavy transport aircraft, including military ones. Boeing executives met with their counterparts from Antonov and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in early 2025 to discuss new joint ventures. Last year, the companies signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities for cooperation on defense projects.

A spokesman for the American company declined to comment on the Russian attack, but said Boeing prioritizes the safety of its employees, none of whom were injured in the strike. The spokesman noted the resilience of its personnel working in difficult and dangerous conditions.

One of the company's employees and ACC President Hunder reported that the company employs more than 1,000 people throughout Ukraine, and it continues to operate virtually uninterrupted, despite more than three years of full-scale war.

Although the company's building in Kyiv was damaged, there were "no operational disruptions" in the work, said Andriy Koryagin, deputy general director of Boeing in Ukraine.

The FT suggests that the apparent attack on such a prominent American company in Ukraine and the damage it caused could anger US President Trump, who has admitted that he is increasingly disappointed in relations with Moscow. It should be noted that the head of the States also regularly speaks of "disappointment" in Ukraine, and his statements criticizing Russia have still not led to the introduction of new sanctions.

"Russian strikes on American companies in Ukraine are yet another example of Putin’s disregard for US peace efforts. The fact that Russia targets American businesses emphasises the importance of continued US involvement — both in peace efforts and in the security of Ukraine and the rest of Europe," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha told the media.

Also, the media believes, this strike may raise the question of whether Russia is expanding its sphere of attention to Western companies related to Ukraine's defense and aviation sectors.

Western officials have warned of an intensifying campaign of Russian sabotage and subversion against American and European targets across the continent, many of which are linked to Western aid flowing to Ukraine, as well as companies that manufacture or supply weapons and other equipment to Kyiv, the US Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reported.

Boeing is not the first American company to be affected by war. The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine said that 32% of the ACC's nearly 700 members have had employees killed in Russian attacks since 2022.

According to Hunder, nearly half of ACC members also reported damage or destruction to their facilities – from broken windows to the complete destruction of factories, office buildings and other facilities.

On the night and morning of June 9, Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles of various types into Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 479 targets. Kyiv and Rivne suffered the most from the shelling.

A spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the main target of the occupiers during this massive shelling was one of the operational airfields.