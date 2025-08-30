Council of Europe Secretary General hospitalized

According to the Council of Europe, the Secretary General's condition is not a cause for concern, but he will remain in the hospital

Alain Berset (Photo: ERA/ANTHONY ANEX)

On the night of August 30, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset was hospitalized. About reported the Council's press service.

"His condition does not cause concern, but as a precautionary measure, he will remain under observation for several days," the organization said.

They added that they had to cancel Berce's participation in the Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia.

"At this stage, his presence at the events scheduled for next week remains uncertain," the Council of Europe added.

on September 18, 2024, the Swiss politician officially became the Secretary General of the Council of Europe. He was appointed to this position chose june 26. At the time, Bercet assured Ukrainian journalists that assistance to Ukraine would remain a priority during his term in office.