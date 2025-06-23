Court in Dnipro arrests regional council deputy suspected of fictitious service in the Armed Forces

Marianna Kiziyiarova (formerly Miroshnichenko) may be released on bail of UAH 757,000

Investigative actions (Photo: SBI)

On Monday, June 23, in Dnipro, a court imposed a pre-trial restraint on a deputy of the Dnipro Regional Council – she was sent to custody with the possibility of bail. This was reported by a correspondent of Radio Liberty.

Marianna Kiziyarova (formerly Miroshnichenko) is suspected of fictitious service in order to receive payments and create a positive image. On June 18, the State Bureau of Investigation notified the MP of suspicion.

The court imposed on her a pre-trial restraint of 52 days in custody or UAH 757,000 bail.

The journalists noted that the prosecutor insisted on detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 908,000, while the defense requested nightly house arrest or moderate bail.

According to Radio Liberty, Kiziyarova refused to comment, and previously denied all accusations on her social media.