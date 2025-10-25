Croatia returns compulsory military service for the first time in 17 years

Croatian Army (Photo: EPA/ANTONIO BAT)

For the first time since 2008, Croatia has decided to reintroduce compulsory military service amid "rising global tensions." on October 24, the parliament voted in favor of the relevant amendments to the law., reports Croatian media 24 Sata and Associated Press .

It is noted that two laws were amended: on defense and the armed forces. In the first case, the amendments were supported by 84 out of 151 MPs, and in the second – by 110 MPs.

Compulsory service in Croatia was abolished a year before joining NATO in an attempt to "professionalize" the army. However, officials say international tensions require the reinstatement of basic military training to strengthen Croatia's defense forces.

It is planned that the mandatory draft will begin in 2026. It is planned to draft about 18,000 men from the age of 18 for two months of training annually. Women are not subject to the law, and conscientious objectors will be able to serve three to four months in civilian service positions.

Conscripts will receive 1,100 euros per month (about $1,280), while the salaries of those who choose alternative service have not yet been determined, but may be lower. Conscripts will have an advantage in employment in public and state institutions.