Czech arms giant expects to produce 150,000 NATO-caliber shells in Ukraine in 2025

Czech CSG tells about cooperation with Ukrainian armored vehicles on ammunition of the North Atlantic Alliance standard

Archer self-propelled artillery system (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The Czech defense company Czechoslovak Group (CSG) plans to produce one and a half hundred thousand rounds of ammunition of two NATO calibers in Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Armor Design Company in 2025. About this in an interview with LIGA.net said Jan Hamacek, director of External Affairs at CSG.

The journalist asked about the company's participation in the licensed production of large-caliber ammunition in Ukraine in cooperation with Ukrainian armored vehicles from October 2025.

According to Hamacek, the planned production capacity under this cooperation for this year is 150,000 rounds of ammunition.

Of these, 100,000 are 155 mm shells (the main caliber of NATO artillery – Ed.), and another 50,000 are 105 mm ammunition, explained the CSG representative.

He added that the level of localization of production is now up to 50%, mainly in the area of shell bodies and final assembly of ammunition.

"We provide key components such as detonators and powder charges. The goal is to increase this localization to 80%," he summarized.