Ukraine more than doubled production of Bohdan air defense systems in a year

Over the past year, Ukraine has more than doubled the production of Bogdan self-propelled artillery systems per month. This follows from a statement by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he made during his speech at the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.

"We have managed to establish the production of our domestic artillery in record time and with high quality. We are already producing 40 Bogdan guns per month, which is a serious result," the head of state said.

He also said that in 2024, Ukraine produced and supplied 2.4 million mortar and artillery rounds of various calibers to the front.

A year ago, in October 2024, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine produces 15 Bohdan monthly, adding that "sometimes" 20 units are made.

If we count from 15, the number of Bogdan vehicles Ukraine produces per month has increased by about 2.7 times over the year, and if we count from 20, it has increased by 2 times.

It should be noted that in April 2024, the president reported that Ukraine had increased production to 10 such self-propelled guns per month (i.e., in October, in six months, there was a minimum 1.5-fold increase).

REFERENCE. the 2S22 Bohdana is a Ukrainian wheeled self-propelled howitzer. It was the first Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer developed for the NATO 155 mm caliber. Range: 40-42 km with a high-explosive fragmentation projectile, 45-60 km with an active-reactive projectile.



After the full-scale invasion of Russia, Bohdana received a baptism of fire Work on the Bohdana began in 2016, and a prototype was already on display at the Independence Day parade in 2018. The research and development work was supposed to be completed in 2020, but the project was actually stopped a year before that. The pace of development was lost for more than a year, in part due to problems with the procurement of shells. The test of the self-propelled artillery system was resumed in May 2021, and preliminary fire tests were completed only in January 2022 ( read more here ).After the full-scale invasion of Russia, Bohdana received a baptism of fire in the battle for Snake Island . In 2023, the system was officially adopted by the Ukrainian army.