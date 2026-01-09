According to the Czech Foreign Minister, this initiative was related to "certain insinuations"

photo_2026-01-09_14-13-39

Czech Republic's munitions initiative for Ukraine will continue despite new Prime Minister's statements Andriy Babish about its possible termination. This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart By Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv.

"I have become an ambassador of good deeds – the continuation of the ammunition initiative, which is extremely important for Ukraine. I am glad that we managed to find a compromise and consensus that will ensure the continuation of the ammunition initiative," he said.

He also explained why the Czech authorities decided not to cancel the projectile initiative. According to Matsinka, at the end of 2025, the previous government's projectile initiative was associated with "certain insinuations," so the Czech authorities wanted to make sure that everything was going right.

"So we held consultations with the coalition partners, we had elections. Not all coalition partners had the same position as we did, but in the end we came to a certain consensus. And this projectile initiative will continue," the Czech Foreign Minister said.