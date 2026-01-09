Czech Foreign Minister explains why it was decided not to cancel the projectile initiative for Ukraine
Czech Republic's munitions initiative for Ukraine will continue despite new Prime Minister's statements Andriy Babish about its possible termination. This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart By Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv.
"I have become an ambassador of good deeds – the continuation of the ammunition initiative, which is extremely important for Ukraine. I am glad that we managed to find a compromise and consensus that will ensure the continuation of the ammunition initiative," he said.
He also explained why the Czech authorities decided not to cancel the projectile initiative. According to Matsinka, at the end of 2025, the previous government's projectile initiative was associated with "certain insinuations," so the Czech authorities wanted to make sure that everything was going right.
"So we held consultations with the coalition partners, we had elections. Not all coalition partners had the same position as we did, but in the end we came to a certain consensus. And this projectile initiative will continue," the Czech Foreign Minister said.
- on December 17, 2025, President Zelensky stated that there is potential on the Czech initiative to provide Ukraine with ammunition in 2026.
- december 19 The Czech Republic confirmedhe said that the projectile initiative for Ukraine will continue.
- on December 22, Czech Prime Minister Babiš said that he intends to resolve the future of the Czech Initiative on ammunition for Ukraine.
