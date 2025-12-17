Zelenskyy on the Czech initiative: There is a potential to provide Ukraine with shells in 2026

Czech initiative has already provided Ukraine with 1.8 million artillery shells this year, President says

New deliveries of shells are planned by the end of the year as part of the Czech initiative, and there is potential to provide Ukraine with ammunition next year. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a telephone conversation with the Czech leader Peter Pavel.

The two presidents talked about continuing the Czech initiative, which has already provided Ukraine with 1.8 million rounds of ammunition, and will continue to supply more by the end of the year.

"There is a potential to provide Ukraine with shells next year as well. We must implement all important initiatives," Zelenskyy wrote.

The Head of State added that he had also spoken with his Czech counterpart about the situation at the frontline.

"We talked about the strong operation of our soldiers in Kupiansk, which showed everything that the words from Moscow really mean," Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, it is important for Ukraine to let the world know the truth: Ukrainians are defending their positions, and this provides the right basis for diplomatic work, which the parties also discussed.

In July, Babiš, who became Czech prime minister in December, promised that in case of victory will cancel the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine in the elections. At the time, Prime Minister Fiala said this would be a big mistake.

In September, Babish repeated his promise to cancel the Czech initiative.

In early November, then-candidate for the post of Czech Foreign Minister Turek said that Prague could cease its assistance to Ukraine after the formation of the new government.