New Czech government does not intend to help Ukraine – candidate for the post of Foreign Minister

Andrej Babis (Photo: x.com/AndrejBabis)

The Czech Republic may suspend its assistance to Ukraine after the formation of a new government led by pro-Russian Andrej Babiš. This was stated in an interview with Politico by candidate for the post of Czech Foreign Minister Filip Turek.

According to him, the new government intends to comply with its commitments to NATO and international law.

"However, it will prioritize diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and reducing the risk of conflict in Europe by switching from state-funded military aid to humanitarian aid and focusing on the Czech Republic's security needs," Turek said .

According to him, the Czech Republic's position on Russia will not change, but the new government plans to pay more attention to "sovereignty and non-interference." The priority will also be to avoid escalation that could jeopardize the country's energy security or economic stability.