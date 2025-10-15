Ukraine has already received 1.3 million shells from the Czech Republic. By the end of 2025, their number will reach 1.8 million

Foreign allies have allocated $4.5 billion for Ukraine's ammunition, and the Czech Republic has allocated $814 million

Petr Fiala (Photo: x.com/P_Fiala)

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukraine has already received 1.3 million artillery shells from the Czech Republic. Another 500,000 are expected, Prime Minister Petro Fiala said at a press conference with Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohova, , reports The Gurdian.

According to the prime minister, the Czech Republic has already organized the transfer of 3.7 million artillery rounds to Ukraine, including 1.3 million this year. The military aid was financed by the "Czech initiative", through proceeds from frozen Russian assets, bilateral cooperation and direct purchases.

In 2025, Ukraine is expected to receive 1.8 million artillery shells in total, the minister said.

Czech Defense Minister says foreign donors have allocated 93.3 billion CZK ($4.5 billion) for the "Czech initiative" and the country itself has allocated 1.7 billion CZK ($814 million).

Chernokhova noted that the increase in ammunition supplies in 2024 and 2025 helped reduce Ukraine's gap with Russia on the front line.