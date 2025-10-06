EU says Czech elections won't affect 'shell initiative' for Ukraine

The EC spokesperson said that the head of European diplomacy is in touch with all member states on this issue

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The results of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic will not affect the "shell initiative" to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesperson for the European Commission Anita Hipper during the briefing.

"One hundred percent, I confirm [that we are not going to change our approach]. And the high representative of the [Kaja Kallas] in touch with all member states on this, because the plan is to support member states and urge them to increase their support for Ukraine and the purchase of ammunition," the official said.

She also said that this initiative is currently 80% complete. Earlier, in September, Kallas stated that this percentage was provided from 2 million shells (i.e. 1.6 million rounds of ammunition) and noted that the partners are striving to reach 100% by October.

Hipper also said that on October 15, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet, so "it will be an opportunity to continue the exchange of information."

The Council is chaired by the head of European diplomacy and attended by foreign ministers from all member states.