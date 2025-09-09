The EU wants to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly in Ukraine and is preparing 2 million artillery shells - Callas

A strong Ukrainian army is the "backbone" of security guarantees discussed in Europe, says head of European diplomacy

Kaja Kallas (Photo: European Parliament Press Office)

The European allies plan to deliver two million pieces of artillery ammunition to Ukraine by October. In addition, the EU is preparing to change the mandate of its training mission to train Ukrainian military directly on the territory of Ukraine, said Kaja Kallas, head of European diplomacy in Strasbourg.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, EU member states have provided Ukraine with more than €169 billion in financial assistance, including more than €63 billion in military support.

"They [EU countries] have also provided 80% of our target of two million artillery rounds. We aim to reach 100% by October. And all this is being done so that Ukraine can defend itself, its civilians and repel aggression," Kallas said .

Strong Ukrainian army is the "backbone" of security guarantees discussed in Europe, diplomat adds.

"The EU has already trained about 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers. We are the largest training provider for the Ukrainian armed forces. We have also started to work on changing our mission mandate to train soldiers directly in Ukraine," Kallas said .