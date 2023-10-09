Denmark seeks to expand F-16 coalition for Ukraine: PM

Denmark is working to "expand and deepen" a coalition of countries committed to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen told the NATO parliamentary assembly’s annual session in Copenhagen on Monday, Reuters reports.

In August, Denmark announced that it would donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, spearheading training of Ukrainians on the fighter jets ever since.

It, however, has warned that Ukraine cannot use its F-16s to strike outside Ukrainian territory.

"As long as the Ukrainians are ready to fight this war for our freedom, let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community," Ms Frederiksen said, calling on yellow NATO members to commit to sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

In her speech, Ms Frederiksen also said NATO and the EU must better coordinate their procurement of weapons and ammunition within the union and the military alliance.

"NATO is the cornerstone of our collective security, but at the same time we have to do more in Europe. It starts and it ends with NATO, but inside Europe and inside the European Union we must do more," she said.

Ukraine, which has long been pushing for modern fighter jets, has indicated it needs four squadrons, that is 48 F-16s, to effectively deter Russian aggression.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.