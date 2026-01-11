Defense forces hit three Lukoil drilling rigs, Buk-M3 and occupants' warehouse – video

Ukrainian troops attacked facilities used by Russians in the war against Ukraine

Lukoil (Photo: ERA)

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at three Lukoil drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea, as well as a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile launcher and a logistics depot for Russian troops. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military hit the drilling rigs named after V. Filanovsky, Yuri Korchagin and Valery Greifer in the Caspian Sea. These facilities were used to supply the Russian occupation army.

The hits were recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The defense also hit the launcher of the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Baranycheve in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. This medium-range air defense system is designed to combat aerodynamic targets. According to preliminary data, hits and explosions were recorded.

A logistics unit of the 49th Army of the occupiers was also damaged in the area of Novotroitske in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

According to the military, the strikes are aimed at facilities used by the occupiers in the war against Ukraine.