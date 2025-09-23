On the night of September 23, Ukrainian troops struck oil facilities in Russia and destroyed enemy military equipment in Crimea

Kacha Airport in Crimea (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

Defense forces hit two oil facilities in the Bryansk and Samara regions and shot down two military aircraft at the Kacha airfield in occupied Crimea. About reports General Staff.

On the night of September 23, missile and artillery units, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces, hit the 8-N line production dispatch station in the Naitopovichi area of Bryansk Oblast.

The General Staff notes that this facility is part of the main oil pipeline and is of strategic importance for the Russian army's fuel supply. The hit caused a fire at the pumping and compressor station

The Samara line-production dispatch station in the Samara region, where oil is blended to form the Urals export grade, was also hit by the Unmanned Systems Forces.

In addition, Ukrainian troops confirmed that two aircraft were hit at the Kacha airfield in Crimea. The enemy aircraft hit units of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

The results and extent of the lesion are being clarified.