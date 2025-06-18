Demographer Libanova: Ukrainians abroad overestimate the problems we have

The information about the situation in Ukraine in Russian-language sources is not entirely true, the scholar stated

Ella Libanova (Screenshot: from LIGA.net video)

Ukrainians abroad often consume content from Russian-language resources, so they overestimate the problems that exist in the country, said Ella Libanova, director of the Ptukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies. She expressed this opinion in an interview with LIGA.net.

According to her, the problem with communicating with those Ukrainians who are abroad is that they receive information largely from Russian-language sources.

"Even if Russian television is banned there, and it is not banned everywhere, there are Russian-language social networks. And they [Ukrainians] use them very often. As you know very well, information about the situation in Ukraine in Russian-language sources is mostly presented, to put it mildly, not quite in line with reality," Libanova said.

Therefore, people overestimate the real problems in Ukraine and consider them "much more acute".

According to Libanova, it is society that should reassure Ukrainians abroad.

"That no one considers them enemies, no one considers them collaborators. They left because they thought it was dangerous here," the demographer added .

On June 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole the draft law No. 11469 on the introduction of multiple citizenship.

Lawyer Shcherban believes that the document contains a number of potential threats.