Denmark will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with satellite communication to counter Russia

The country's Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the decision could be crucial for conducting military operations

Ukrainian soldiers (Illustrative photo: Oleh Palchuk)

Denmark has decided to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with satellite communication services to combat Russian aggression. This was announced... reports The Danish Ministry of Defence.

The service is provided free of charge through the European Defence Agency.

"I am proud that Denmark is contributing to Ukraine's space defense. Space is an area that increasingly requires attention from defense policy. There is a very large potential in space solutions that can contribute to Ukrainian, Danish and European defense," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The country's Ministry of Defense noted that the service expands Ukraine's access to secure and stable satellite communication.

"The terminals will provide a reliable and secure connection, which can be crucial for conducting military operations," the agency emphasized.

The European Defence Agency expects that Denmark's example will encourage other EU countries to provide similar assistance to Ukraine.