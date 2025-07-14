Denmark will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with satellite communication to counter Russia
Denmark has decided to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with satellite communication services to combat Russian aggression. This was announced... reports The Danish Ministry of Defence.
The service is provided free of charge through the European Defence Agency.
"I am proud that Denmark is contributing to Ukraine's space defense. Space is an area that increasingly requires attention from defense policy. There is a very large potential in space solutions that can contribute to Ukrainian, Danish and European defense," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
The country's Ministry of Defense noted that the service expands Ukraine's access to secure and stable satellite communication.
"The terminals will provide a reliable and secure connection, which can be crucial for conducting military operations," the agency emphasized.
The European Defence Agency expects that Denmark's example will encourage other EU countries to provide similar assistance to Ukraine.
- On March 9, 2025, Musk stated that he had "challenged" Putin. by providing Starlink to Ukraine, and claimed that the Ukrainian front line would collapse if he shut down satellite communication.
- Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski responded that his country would seek alternatives to Starlink systems for Ukraine. if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable supplierAt the same time, he added that Warsaw spends about $50 million a year on communication. Musk called the Polish Foreign Minister a "small person" and added that... There is no replacement for Starlink..
- Later, US Secretary of State Rubio stated that no one did not threaten to cut off Ukraine from the Starlink satellite communication system. Eventually, Musk said that Starlink would never... will not shut down its terminals satellite communication in Ukraine.
