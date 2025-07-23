Deputy Minister of Defense Chernogorenko is resigning from her position

Kateryna Chornohorenko (Photo: Facebook of the Deputy Minister of Defense)

Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chornohorenko, responsible for digitalization, is leaving her post. She announced this... reported announced informed notified advised told gave notice of gave word of gave word gave word to gave word to the effect that gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (the) (formal) gave word to the effect that (the) (informal) on Facebook.

"For almost two years, I had the honor of leading the digitalization department of the Ministry of Defense. The most difficult and most responsible job in my life," she wrote.

Among the key achievements over the past two years, she highlighted the launch of the Reserv+ and Army+ applications, the attraction of over 3 billion euros from partners within the IT Coalition and the Drone Coalition, the fight against bureaucracy, the development of the space program, and more.

The Deputy Minister thanked the team and expressed hope that successors would continue the set pace of digital transformation.

Chernorenko did not disclose the reasons for her resignation.

The decision was made against the backdrop of the appointment of a new defense minister. Denys Shmyhal.