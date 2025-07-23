Deputy Minister of Defense Chernogorenko is resigning from her position
Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chornohorenko, responsible for digitalization, is leaving her post. She announced this on Facebook.
"For almost two years, I had the honor of leading the digitalization department of the Ministry of Defense. The most difficult and most responsible job in my life," she wrote.
Among the key achievements over the past two years, she highlighted the launch of the Reserv+ and Army+ applications, the attraction of over 3 billion euros from partners within the IT Coalition and the Drone Coalition, the fight against bureaucracy, the development of the space program, and more.
The Deputy Minister thanked the team and expressed hope that successors would continue the set pace of digital transformation.
Chernorenko did not disclose the reasons for her resignation.
The decision was made against the backdrop of the appointment of a new defense minister. Denys Shmyhal.
- Shmygal was appointed as head of the Ministry of Defense On July 17, during a session of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). 267 MPs voted in favor of this.
- Before that, five interviewees LIGA.net from various structures of the Security and Defense Forces stated that It will be easiest for Shmygal to understand the work of the Ministry of Defense. At the same time, as the head of the public anti-corruption council at the Ministry of Defense, Gudyomenko, noted, if an official does not set a goal to change the department, the problems will only worsen.
- July 18, Shmygal held his first meeting as Minister of Defense with his deputies.
