Dick Cheney, Vice President of the United States under George W. Bush, dies

The Republican died due to health problems with his family at the age of 84

Dick Cheney (Photo: EPA/SHAWN THEW)

Former Vice President of the United States under George W. Bush Dick Cheney died on November 4, he was 84 years old. This was reported by CNN, citing a statement by his family representative.

"His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynn, his daughters Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he died," a family spokesman said .

Dick Cheney's family called him "a great and kind man" who taught his children and grandchildren "to love their country and live courageously." According to a family spokesman, the former US vice president died due to complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular disease.

From 2001 to 2009, Cheney served as White House Chief of Staff, Secretary of Defense and Vice President under President George W. Bush. In recent years, he has remained a "staunch conservative" and has criticized US President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" and "the greatest threat" to America.