Dnipro death toll rises to seven after July 3 Russian strike

Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Dnipro on the morning of July 3

Damaged shopping mall in Dnipro (Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram)

A 58-year-old woman injured during the Russian strike on July 3 has died in Dnipro, bringing the death toll to seven, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Lysak stated that medical professionals did everything possible, but the injuries were too severe.

July 4 has been declared a day of mourning in the city: another person wounded in the attack died in the hospital this morning.

