Dnipro schools, kindergartens, hospital damaged in attack

Russian occupiers also damaged residential buildings and vehicles

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Morning strikes on Dnipro caused damage to kindergartens, schools, private homes, and other facilities, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

Updated reports indicate the attack damaged a sports facility, an administrative building, nearly 20 private houses, 25 apartment buildings, three utility structures, and vehicles.

Additionally, six schools, seven kindergartens, and a medical facility were affected.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov stated the damaged hospital is being evacuated, with over 100 patients requiring relocation.

On the night of December 25, Russia launched Kalibr missile strikes on Ukraine, targeting the energy sector. As a result, electricity consumption restrictions were implemented, including in Dnipro.