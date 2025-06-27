Dozens of EU politicians are gathering for the pride parade in Budapest, authorities threaten arrests.

An LGBT+ parade, which is banned in the country, is planned for June 28 in the capital of Hungary.

Pride in Budapest in previous years (Photo: TAMAS KOVACS/EPA)

Dozens of members of the European Parliament and other high-ranking European officials plan to participate in a march against homophobia and transphobia scheduled for June 28 in Budapest. The event was previously officially banned, and Hungarian authorities threaten participants with arrest. This is reported by Politico.

European politicians want to express their support for the LGBT+ community and urge the Hungarian authorities to lift the ban.

According to the publication, more than 70 members of the European Parliament, Spanish Minister of Culture Ernest Urtasun, Dutch Minister of Education Eppie Bruijnen, representatives of the French government, mayors of major European capitals, and others are planning to join the pride parade.

Despite the list of distinguished foreign guests, Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson emphasizes that the march is illegal.

According to the publication, he sent a letter with threats to several embassies on the eve of the event.

"This is a meeting prohibited by law, the organization or announcement of which constitutes a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for up to one year under Hungarian law. Those who participate in an event prohibited by the authorities are committing an offense," the letter, which the media has seen, reads.

Future pride attendees told Politico that they would not cancel their participation because of threats from the Hungarian government.

"I am not afraid of the Hungarian police or the far-right activists emboldened by Viktor Orbán's populist rhetoric. We are here to defend European values alongside Hungarian citizens. This will undoubtedly be a historic event in the fight against authoritarian regimes," said French MEP Chloé Ridel.