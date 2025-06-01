Drapaty's statement: Zelenskyy announced a meeting regarding the tragedy at the training ground
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scheduled a meeting regarding Russia's strike on a training camp in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in deaths and injuries among defenders. The head of state announced in an evening address that the meeting will be attended by the commander of the Land Forces, Mykhailo Drapatiy, who previously resigned.

"Today, the Russians launched a missile strike on a training camp in the Dnipro region. Unfortunately, there are losses. Our military personnel were killed. My condolences to all relatives and friends. This is not the first such strike when Ukraine loses people," the president said.

Zelenskyy scheduled a meeting "to sort all this out" with the participation of, among others, Drapatiy, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The meeting will take place after the head of the Ministry of Defense returns from the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2, the head of state noted.

"All our fighting men are needed at the front – in the defense of Ukraine. Each one. And we must protect every life. All the decisions that are necessary for this will be made," the president said.

