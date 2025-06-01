Drapaty's statement: Zelenskyy announced a meeting regarding the tragedy at the training ground

The meeting will take place after Umerov returns from negotiations in Istanbul

Mykhailo Drapatiy (Photo: ArmyInform)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scheduled a meeting regarding Russia's strike on a training camp in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in deaths and injuries among defenders. The head of state announced in an evening address that the meeting will be attended by the commander of the Land Forces, Mykhailo Drapatiy, who previously resigned.

"Today, the Russians launched a missile strike on a training camp in the Dnipro region. Unfortunately, there are losses. Our military personnel were killed. My condolences to all relatives and friends. This is not the first such strike when Ukraine loses people," the president said.

Zelenskyy scheduled a meeting "to sort all this out" with the participation of, among others, Drapatiy, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The meeting will take place after the head of the Ministry of Defense returns from the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2, the head of state noted.

"All our fighting men are needed at the front – in the defense of Ukraine. Each one. And we must protect every life. All the decisions that are necessary for this will be made," the president said.

On June 1, Russia launched a missile strike on the location of a training unit of the Ukrainian Army's Land Forces. 12 defenders were killed and over 60 were injured.

Due to this tragedy, the Commander of the Land Forces, Drapatiy, resigned from his post. The military leader stated that as a commander he was unable to fully ensure the execution of his orders: "I did not pressure, did not convince, did not change the attitude towards the person in the ranks. This is my responsibility."

This is not the first time that the occupiers have attacked Ukrainian soldiers at training grounds: previously, the occupiers have struck at defenders during formations. This time, the Land Forces stated that there were no formations and most of the soldiers were in cover.