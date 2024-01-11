Johnson denies blocking Ukraine-Russia peace deal; calls it nonsense and Russian propaganda

Johnson expressed concern about the nature of any potential deal with Russia

Boris Johnson (Photo: EPA/NEIL HALL)

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that he did not sabotage the Ukraine-Russia negotiations in the spring of 2022. He made this statement in a comment to The Times.

The claims that he supposedly derailed the Kyiv-Moscow deal are "nothing but total nonsense and Russian propaganda".

He noted that during his visit to Ukraine in April 2022, he was concerned about the nature of any potential agreement with Russia.

Johnson said he promised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Britain would support Ukraine "a thousand percent".

Recently, Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, dismissed as fake the notion that in March 2022, during talks in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia, there was supposedly an "existing agreement, agreed upon by both sides". According to the alleged deal, Russians would retreat to pre-full-scale invasion borders, and in return, Ukraine would abandon its NATO membership aspirations.

