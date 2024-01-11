Ukraine hangs in the balance, Russia begins to gain the upper hand, help needed — top US senator

Schumer said that the Russian army is beginning to gain the upper hand as the Defense Forces are running out of ammunition

Chuck Schumer (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

The leader of the Democratic Party majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, has called for the urgent approval of a new military aid package for Ukraine.

According to him, negotiators in the Senate continue to work on finalizing an agreement that provides support for Kyiv.

He noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is a clash of tyranny and democracy.

"The Ukraine war is a conflict of history-altering importance. It could reset the balance of power for Western democracies that has endured since the end of the Cold War. Now, the Ukraine war has not been in the news as much lately with so much going on in Gaza and at the border and so many other things, but that does not mean nothing is happening in Ukraine. Right now, Ukrainian soldiers remain determined, but Russian soldiers are beginning to have an advantage as ammunition is starting to run out for Ukraine," Schumer said.

The politician stated that the adoption of a new aid package will be a signal from the US to the whole world that they continue to protect democracy.

The senator emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are losing ammunition and weapons, and if the Senate does not approve new aid, the war may sharply change in favor of Russia in a month.

"A Russian victory in Ukraine would commence an ominous domino effect across the European continent of expanded Russian influence. That is not a world any of us want to return to. In generations past, Democrats and Republicans would have bent heaven and Earth to stand up to Russian dictators. We would have balked at showing weakness to autocratic thugs who invade their neighbors and hope for America’s demise. We must get this done: Ukraine hangs in the balance," he summed up.

