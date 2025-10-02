Some Czechs are forced to vote according to their wallets, not their worldview, CEDMO noted

Some Czech voters, dissatisfied with inflation and economic problems, may inadvertently support political forces that spread narratives associated with the Kremlin. About this to analyze LIGA.net says CEDMO Trends, a research organization that monitors digital media.

"The political actors who refuse to confront the Russian threat are often the same ones who promise to solve the material problems faced by Czech households," the analysts note.

According to CEDMO Trends, almost one-fifth (18%) of Czech households cannot cope with their financial situation, and another third (35%) live on very low incomes.

"These people are forced to vote according to their wallets, not their worldview," CEDMO noted.

Reference Elections to the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic (the lower house) are held every four years on the basis of proportional representation.



The Chamber consists of 200 deputies elected over two days (usually on Friday and Saturday).



