Economic difficulties push Czechs to vote for pro-Russian parties – CEDMO analysts
Milana Holovan
Brussels correspondent for LIGA.net
Anastasiia Lisova
News editor at LIGA.net
Some Czech voters, dissatisfied with inflation and economic problems, may inadvertently support political forces that spread narratives associated with the Kremlin. About this to analyze LIGA.net says CEDMO Trends, a research organization that monitors digital media.
"The political actors who refuse to confront the Russian threat are often the same ones who promise to solve the material problems faced by Czech households," the analysts note.
According to CEDMO Trends, almost one-fifth (18%) of Czech households cannot cope with their financial situation, and another third (35%) live on very low incomes.
"These people are forced to vote according to their wallets, not their worldview," CEDMO noted.
ReferenceElections to the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic (the lower house) are held every four years on the basis of proportional representation.
The Chamber consists of 200 deputies elected over two days (usually on Friday and Saturday).
To enter the parliament, political parties or coalitions must overcome an electoral threshold of 5% for a single party (and higher for coalitions), and the support of at least 101 MPs is required to form a government.
- on September 29, the CPD reported that in the Czech Republic, on the eve of the parliamentary elections almost 300 accounts were exposed with Russian narratives to influence the course of the vote.
- MEP from the Czech Republic Tomáš Zdechovský said LIGA.netthat Moscow considers the Czech Republic part of its sphere of influence and it has always been that way.
