Emergency Security Council convened after drone incidents in Belgium

on November 6, Brussels will hold an urgent meeting after the blocking of the country's airports by drones

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

An emergency meeting of the government's security council was called in Belgium after several airports were closed due to unknown drones, transmits media Barrons with reference to the AFP agency.

The decision was made by prime minister Bart de Wever on November 5.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the morning of the 6th. It was requested by Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin to discuss the drone incidents that have caused dozens of flights to be canceled.

Meanwhile, the country's defense minister Theo Francken said that the possibility of Belgium seeking help from neighboring countries is being considered. He also added that "in the coming hours and days" it will be considered whether Brussels can invoke Article 4 of NATO's North Atlantic Treaty on consultations with allies, reports HLN media.

Earlier, in September, this article was applied by Poland and Estonia after a drone attack on the first and a Russian fighter jet raid on the second.

Meanwhile, Belgian intelligence agencies have "little doubt" that another state, most likely Russia, is behind the drone incidents in the country, Belga news agency said, citing its own source.