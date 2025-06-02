Employees of the Kyiv Pre-Trial Detention Center are suspected of forging the signatures of convicts – Lubinets

The allegedly falsified documents related to the places where the convicts were serving their sentences.

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo: Ombudsman's Office)

Officials of the Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center could have entered false data into official documents, excerpts from the minutes of meetings of the Central Commission of the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice. Criminal proceedings have been opened. This was reported by the VRU Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets .

As Lubinets noted, in 2024 he discovered systemic violations of the rights of convicts regarding the determination of the institutions in which they should serve their sentences. On his initiative, these facts were entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

In 2025, an employee of the Ombudsman's Office participated in meetings of the Central Commission to ensure respect for the rights of convicts.

Based on the results of the study of the materials, facts were revealed indicating that officials of the Kyiv Pre-Trial Detention Center could have entered false data into official documents and excerpts from the minutes of the meetings of the Central Commission.

In particular, this concerns the possible forgery of the signatures of convicts or the inclusion of false information about their refusal to sign in documents confirming familiarization with the decision on determining the type of institution and place of serving the sentence.

"This grossly violates the right of convicts to appeal such decisions in court, guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine. Such actions undermine trust in the system and the state as a whole," Lubinets said.

At the initiative of the representative of the Ombudsman for Human Rights in Places of Detention, Vitaliy Nikulin, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings regarding the forgery of documents by employees of the Kyiv Pre-Trial Detention Center.