Erdogan ready to host peace summit involving Russia, Zelenskyy reacts

Turkish leader says Turkey has been contributing to peace settlement of war based on negotiations since beginning

Recep Erdogan (Photo: EPA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is ready to host a peace summit on the war in Ukraine but wants to invite representatives from Moscow to it.

He stated that the country has been and is making its contribution to the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine based on negotiations since the beginning.

"We are ready to host a peace summit that will involve Russia," Erdogan said.

Zelenskyy, in turn, reacted to the format proposed by Erdogan. Ukraine does not see representatives of Russia at this summit, according to him.

"We do not see how it is possible to invite people who are blocking everything, destroying and killing. We want to get a result. The result is a fair peace for Ukraine. Therefore, first, civilized countries will develop a plan, and then they will involve representatives of Russia who want a fair peace," Zelenskyy stated.

