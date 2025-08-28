Erdogan promised that Turkey would contribute to Ukraine's security after a ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

The Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that with the cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Turkey will continue to contribute to Ukraine's security. This was announced...reports the press service of the President of Turkey.

Erdogan made the statement during a phone call with the president. by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the conversation, the Turkish and Ukrainian leaders discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, as well as other regional and global issues.

"President Erdoğan stated that he is closely following the contacts in Alaska and Washington, that Turkey continues its efforts to end the war with a lasting peace, and that with the establishment of peace, Turkey will continue to contribute to the security of Ukraine," the press service reported.

Erdogan also stated that a just resolution to the Ukrainian-Russian war is possible, that it is necessary to strengthen and continue negotiations between the two sides, and that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to facilitate high-level contacts that will pave the way to peace.