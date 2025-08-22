Turkey is ready to be a guarantor of security for Ukraine in the sea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that Turkey said they knew how to help in the Black Sea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Turkey can become a guarantor of security for Ukraine in the maritime component. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to him, Turkey said at the last meeting of the "coalition of the willing" that Ankara wants to be part of security guarantees for Ukraine in the sea area.

"We are professional. We know how to help in the Black Sea. This is what we will be looking at. Our presence there will be full," Zelensky was quoted as saying.

He added that it is too early to talk about all countries. When the infrastructure "is written out, and then we will understand who, what and how can help," the head of state clarified.

According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire.

At the same time, Turkey will decide to send soldiers to Ukraine after the ceasefire.