Erdogan had a phone conversation with Putin

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin (Photo: www.iletisim.gov.tr)

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About reported in the office of the Turkish leader.

During the conversation, Erdogan and Putin discussed the results of the Alaska summit, as well as issues of bilateral relations, including trade.

The Turkish president also emphasized that he was "closely following the development of the peace process."

In turn, the Russian dictator drew attention to the so-called Istanbul process and "thanked Turkey for holding the talks."

Earlier, Erdogan said during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ankara ready to organize a meeting of the heads of state of Ukraine, the United States, Russia and Turkey.