Erdogan had a phone conversation with Putin

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About reported in the office of the Turkish leader.
During the conversation, Erdogan and Putin discussed the results of the Alaska summit, as well as issues of bilateral relations, including trade.
The Turkish president also emphasized that he was "closely following the development of the peace process."
In turn, the Russian dictator drew attention to the so-called Istanbul process and "thanked Turkey for holding the talks."
Earlier, Erdogan said during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ankara ready to organize a meeting of the heads of state of Ukraine, the United States, Russia and Turkey.
- The third and final round of Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul took place on July 23. As with the two previous meetings, the only real result of the talks was an agreement to continue the exchange of prisoners.
- august 18 between Trump, Zelensky and European leaders took place meeting at the White House. After the talks, Trump announced a phone conversation with Putin and start preparing for the meeting the last one with Zelensky.
- on August 19, Politico wrote that the White House plans to hold in Budapest a possible meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and Putin.
- Meanwhile, Switzerland has announced that it is ready to host a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. However, the country needs to resolve a number of legal issues, in view of the arrest warrant for the Russian dictatorissued by the International Criminal Court.
