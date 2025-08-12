Turkey is ready to organize a summit between Zelenskyy, Trump, Putin and Erdoğan

Kyiv is ready for any format of meeting to stop casualties and end the war, the Ukrainian president said

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Press Service of the President of Turkey)

Ankara is ready to organize a meeting between the heads of Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Turkey. This was stated by the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a telephone conversation with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the latter reports.

"I noted that we [Ukraine] are ready for any format of meeting in order to stop the killings and end the war. President Erdoğan confirmed his country's readiness to organize a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, the US, Russia and Turkey," the Ukrainian president wrote.

Zelenskyy also thanked Erdoğan for his support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for Turkey's mediation role during meetings with Russians in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy added that he and the Turkish leader discussed the current diplomatic situation and the opportunities that "it opens up now."

"President Erdoğan has clearly stated that any negotiations without Ukraine will not bring sustainable peace. We equally understand all the risks and threats. An imitated rather than honest peace will definitely not last long and will encourage Russia to seize more territory," the Ukrainian president wrote.

The two sides also discussed the high-level events that Ukraine is preparing for the UN General Assembly, and the two heads of state are working together to ensure Turkey's participation in them. The new 80th session of the General Assembly will begin on September 9.