Lavrov talked to Fidan: Turkey is still ready to mediate in the talks – Yeni Şafak

The Turkish foreign minister and Putin's ally focused on the war and international efforts to resolve it, media sources said

Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov (Photo: EPA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with the head of Kremlin diplomacy Sergey Lavrov – Ankara is ready to mediate again in Ukraine-Russia talks, reports Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak, citing diplomatic sources in the country.

According to them, the main topic of discussion was the current situation around Russia's war against Ukraine and the prospects for resuming negotiations between the two countries.

"Fidan emphasized the importance of continuing the dialogue and expressed Ankara's readiness to act as a mediator again," the media quoted its interlocutors as saying.

They noted that Fidan and Lavrov focused on the Russian-Ukrainian war and international efforts to resolve it.

The interlocutors also added that the Turkish foreign minister and the Russian official discussed bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow and other regional issues.