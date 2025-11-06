Estonia joins the committee of the special tribunal on Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Margus Tsahkna (Photo: x.com/Tsahkna)

On November 6, Estonia joined the steering committee of a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This was reported to by Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna.

"This marks an important step forward in the launch and functioning of the tribunal, and Estonia stands ready to contribute in every way possible," he said .

Tsakhkna emphasized that Russia's international crimes should not go unpunished, and the special tribunal should start working immediately.

The agreement on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression was signed on June 25 at the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.