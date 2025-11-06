Estonia joins the committee of the special tribunal on Russia's aggression against Ukraine
On November 6, Estonia joined the steering committee of a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This was reported to by Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna.
"This marks an important step forward in the launch and functioning of the tribunal, and Estonia stands ready to contribute in every way possible," he said .
Tsakhkna emphasized that Russia's international crimes should not go unpunished, and the special tribunal should start working immediately.
The agreement on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression was signed on June 25 at the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- on July 15, the Rada ratified the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Russian leadership. On the same day, President signed the relevant law.
- On October 13, it became known that the EU would allocate the first 10 million euros to the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
