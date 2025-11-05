Estonian Foreign Minister says China should join US and European pressure on Putin

China can do a lot if it joins the pressure on Russia, said Margus Tsakhkna

Margus Tsakhkna (Photo: Mykola Tys / EPA)

China should join the United States and Europe in putting pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This opinion was expressed by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna, reports Reuters.

He called on China to stop its economic support for Russia's war against Ukraine and to join European and U.S. efforts to pressure Putin to bring about a ceasefire.

Tsakhkna met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and other officials during a two-day visit to Beijing. During the visit, the priority issues were Russian aggression against Europe and trade issues.

"China says it is not involved in this military conflict, but I have made it quite clear that China has a huge lever of pressure on Russia, which is getting stronger every week because the Russian economy is weak," he said.

The Estonian Foreign Minister recalled the statement by US President Donald Trump on the importance of putting pressure on Russia. And that China should join in.

"And I think China can do a lot if it joins the pressure on Russia to end the war," the minister added.

Tsakhkna also raised with his counterpart the issue of China's supply of critical dual-use components to fuel Russia's war effort. Beijing denies the allegations and claims that it strictly controls the export of such goods.

On October 23, Zelenskyy said that China is not interested in Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in the war.

On October 25, Trump suggested that Xi also wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.