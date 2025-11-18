EU admits why its military aid to Ukraine is not turning the tide on the battlefield

The Commissioner for Defense and Space has calculated military aid to Ukraine over three years. But why is it not a game changer?

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: ERA/Olivier Matthys)

European military assistance to Ukraine is still insufficient to turn the tide on the battlefield due to the lack of a clear EU strategy towards Russia. This opinion was expressed at the First Enlargement Forum by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net from Brussels.

"I ask myself the question: why is our assistance to Ukraine not always sufficient to make a real difference? I come to the conclusion that perhaps due to the lack of a clear strategy towards Russia, we are not always effective in supporting Ukraine. And this happens again and again," he said .

At the same time, according to Kubilius, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Europe has been helping Ukraine "even more than the United States.".

Over these three years, EU assistance amounted to about 170 billion euros. If we take into account military, humanitarian and budgetary aid, military or defense assistance amounted to about 60 billion euros over the three years. It was somewhat similar for the Americans, the Commissioner said .

"But if you calculate it annually, it turns out that our annual aid is about 20 billion euros, which is only 0.1% of our GDP. We are ready to invest 5% of our GDP in defense, but we are currently giving only 0.1%. This is the situation, and we must understand how to change it," Kubilius summarized .