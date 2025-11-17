European commissioner supports deployment of Ukrainian battalion in Lithuania after the war

Kubilius said that the Ukrainian unit would be an additional security guarantee for Lithuania

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

European commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius suggested that after the end of the Russian war, a Ukrainian battalion could be deployed in Lithuania alongside a permanent German brigade and the US military. The official said transmits lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

Kubilius noted that the deployment of the Ukrainian unit would be an additional security guarantee for Lithuania.

Read also Microwave Warfare and the Horsemen of the Apocalypse. What Russian drones are changing over Belgium

"It would be good if the war-hardened Ukrainian army, once peace is established in Ukraine, was ready to be deployed in all the countries of our border region, starting with the Baltic States, and in Lithuania – alongside a German brigade and US rotational battalions," the official said.

In his opinion, the Russian army is now stronger than it was in February 2022, when it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, so the threat from it is even greater.

"The Ukrainians themselves say that their [Russian] capabilities of using unmanned aerial vehicles are the same as Ukraine's, and sometimes even stronger," the European commissioner said.

According to him, Europe would have to face the Russian army, which is capable of using four to five million drones a year: "No army on the side of the EU has such experience."

That is why, Kubilius is convinced, it is extremely important for the countries of the bloc to learn from the Ukrainian military experience.

"We have to remember that on the European continent there is Ukraine, which has an army that has been tested on the frontlines of war – a military force of 800,000 people, capable of controlling millions of drones and has an industry that is very well prepared for the needs of war," the official emphasized, calling for action without delay.

He also noted that the proposal to deploy a Ukrainian battalion in no way diminishes the importance of military support from Berlin and Washington.

By the end of 2027, Germany plans to expand fully in Lithuania a brigade of about 4000-5000 soldiers, in return Vilnius pledged to prepare the necessary infrastructure.

At the same time, American forces are stationed in Lithuania on a rotational basis – the military change every nine months. The new rotation began in October.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense is currently negotiating with the United States to extend the rotation.