The EU acknowledged that the work on the "Drone Wall" is now reduced to a concept, not real protection
The European "Drone Wall" for air defense is only at the conceptual stage. About this for LIGA.net's text said Andrius Kubilius, European сommissioner for Defense and Space.
He acknowledged that the work on this project is now reduced to a concept, not a real defense.
"It is very clear what problems we have. We cannot detect drones the way the Ukrainians do," European сommissioner stated.
Kubilius explained that Europe lacks exactly the solutions that Ukraine has for a real "Drone Wall."
The Europeans need either acoustic sensors or a new type of radar, the official said, adding that "we really need to learn from Ukraine" how to destroy drones in a cost-effective way.
He emphasized that the situation is absurd: "What we saw in Poland – NATO and Poland responded well. But used missiles for $1 million to shoot down $10,000 drones."
- At the end of September, Kubilius, said that the "Drone wall" in the EU may be created in a year, but a complete network will take more time. The Ukrainian defense minister reported that Kyiv wants to sign a document with partners about the project as early as the fall of 2025.
- Meanwhile, Russian drones have been giving Europe a nightmare for two months, reaching as far as Belgium – read more about the situation read in the text LIGA.net.
- Analyst Martisute said LIGA.net that Russian drone provocations against Belgium are not accidental, as the country is the heart of Europe in many ways.
