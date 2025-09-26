"Drone wall" against Russia: Ukraine expects to sign a document with partners in the fall of 2025

Kyiv is ready to share experience in shooting down Russian drones with the EU, NATO and neighboring countries, Shmyhal said

Photo: Denys Shmyhal's Telegram channel

In October 2025, Ukraine expects to sign a joint declaration with its partners on the "Drone Wall," a defense project against Russian drones on the eastern border of the European Union. This was announced following the talks reported defense minister Denis Shmyhal.

"We expect to sign a joint declaration with our partners in October. For our part, we are ready to send technical teams to train groups that will become part of the 'Wall of Drones'. Ukraine is a recognized leader in the field of unmanned technologies. We are ready to share our experience in shooting down Russian drones with the EU, NATO, and neighboring countries," the official wrote.

The parties also discussed the participation of Ukrainian manufacturers in the project, as Kyiv "has innovative developments that have been tested in practice."

"The aggressor has already carried out deliberate provocations against Denmark, Poland, Baltic States. The EU must be prepared to respond decisively to such an escalation. And Ukraine's role here is key," the official emphasized.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is already striving and can "play an active role in protecting Europe from the Russian drone threat."

According to the minister, during the talks, the partners focused on concrete steps to implement the "Drone Wall" initiated by the European Commission.

"Together with our allies, we will coordinate our counteraction to Russia's provocations in the sky and implement the most effective solutions," the official said.

In addition to Ukraine, the joint meeting was attended by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas, defense ministers from Denmark, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance.